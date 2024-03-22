Army: How Troops Killed Terrorist Disguised As Officer In Sokoto

The Nigerian Army yesterday said it killed “a dangerous terrorist who has been masquerading as a police officer in Sokoto to perpetrate heinous crimes” in collaboration with vigilantes. The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR) Major Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said a facility used by terrorists as a treatment centre, was brought down.

He said: “The violent extremist, who was eliminated on March 20, had often employed disguise to deceive and kidnap unsuspecting victims. “The sting operation was conducted following credible intelligence and the suspect was neutralized in a gun battle with troops.

“Troops also uncovered and destroyed a house used as a covert facility by insurgent kingpins to store drugs and administer treatments to wounded insurgents.

“In a separate counterinsurgency operation in Taraba State, troops neutralised another insurgent in Kutoko village in the Takum Local Government Area. “The offensive resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 Rifle and a Magazine containing 4 live rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition. “These operations demonstrate the commitment of the Nigerian Army in combating terrorism and insurgency, to ensure the safety and security of the nation.”