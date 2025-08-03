Army: How Troops, DSS Operatives Rescued Taraba Lecturer Unharmed

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the rescue of a university lecturer abducted in Taraba State by troops of 6 Brigade (Sector 3) of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The lecturer, Engineer Joshua Saleh, was kidnapped by suspected criminals on Thursday, July 31, along the Chinkai–Kente–Wukari road in Wukari Local Government Area.

In a statement on Sunday, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, said the rescue operation was intelligence-driven.

“Acting on credible and actionable intelligence, the troops, alongside DSS operatives, launched a targeted search-and-rescue mission across key locations, including Kente, Sondi 1 and 2, Yaku, and the Warawa general area. During the operation, troops engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle.

“Overwhelmed by superior firepower and sustained pressure, the criminals fled the scene, abandoning the victim. Engineer Saleh was found unharmed and promptly rescued.”

Commending the troops for their gallantry, the Commander of 6 Brigade NA/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, lauded their swift response, professionalism, and effective coordination with other security agencies.

He reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring lasting peace in Taraba State.

The Brigade also urged residents to remain vigilant and to provide timely and credible information to support ongoing operations against criminal elements.