Army Holds Training For Junior, Senior Officers In Frontline

The Nigerian Army Headquarters has organized a capacity-building and leadership training seminar for junior and senior cadre officers of Operation Hadin Kai, the military outfit spearheading the fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents in the North-East.

Declaring open the one-day joint security seminar at the Officers’ Mess, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, on Thursday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, expressed concern over rising cases of drug and substance abuse among frontline troops.

Represented by the Theatre Commander, North-East Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, Oluyede said the seminar, themed “Transformational Leadership and Nigerian Army Operational Effectiveness in a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment for Junior and Mid-Cadre Officers,” was timely, stressing its importance in building leadership capacity and strengthening operational effectiveness.

“It is gratifying to note that the target audience for this seminar are the junior and mid-level cadre personnel of the Nigerian Army, who form the tactical backbone of our operations,” Oluyede said.

“At this critical level, you serve as frontline commanders, responsible for leading men, sustaining morale, and preserving the fighting spirit of our troops. While I commend your performance in the theatre of operations, there is still more work ahead.”

The COAS described leadership as a “critical component of combat power,” emphasizing that platforms like this seminar provide valuable opportunities to enhance command efficiency.

Oluyede commended the seminar’s inclusion of discussions on drug and substance abuse, which he identified as a threat to combat readiness.

“The Nigerian Army has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and insurgency, making immense sacrifices to safeguard peace and security. However, the dynamic nature of today’s threats demands a holistic approach to leadership and operations,” he said.

He further lauded the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army) for organizing the seminar, and expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his “steadfast support and strategic guidance” to the Nigerian Army.

In his welcome remarks, the Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Maj.-Gen. Sinyinah Nicodemus, said the seminar was aimed at repositioning the Nigerian Army to address issues of regimentation and discipline.

Represented by the Director of Lessons Learnt, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Abai, Nicodemus stressed the need to institutionalize mentorship within the Army, describing leadership as “a crucial element of combat power.”

Abai also underscored the importance of inter-agency collaboration, citing partnerships with the Nigeria Police Force, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and other security organizations.

He revealed that the seminar would feature two key lectures: “Building the Leadership Capacity of Junior and Mid-Cadre Commanders: The Role of Operational Level Commanders in the Nigerian Army” and “Effects of Drug/Substance Abuse on Combat Readiness in the Nigerian Army.”

Abai urged participants to take full advantage of the training to enhance their leadership and operational skills.