Army Holds Joint Training To Boost Security In Lagos, Ogun

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA), has commenced this year’s operations planning cadre for officers, with the Theme: “Enhancing Operational Readiness Through Effective Planning, Collaboration and Capacity Development”, held at the Army Officers Mess, Marina, Lagos.

The training aimed at enhanced Security within Lagos and Ogun States with security operatives from the military, police, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and other relevant stakeholders.

The General Officer Command ing (GOC) 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Mijinyawa, said the forum presented an opportunity for officers to develop improved strategies and facilitate interaction with various security personnel.

“The Operations Planning Cadre is significant in that it affords the Nigerian Army a forum to brainstorm extensively and come up with better ways to project activities of the NA and to interface and rub minds with Officers within 81 Division’s Nigerian Army Area of Responsibility (AOR) as well as representatives of sister services and other security agencies.

“It is also an avenue to enhance operations planning values and competencies amongst participants for effective and optimal performance.”

