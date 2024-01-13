Army Hands Over 176kg Of Indian Hemp, Suspect To NDLEA In Ogun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Abeokuta, Ogun State has received 176kg of Indian hemp from the 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

Lt. Mohammed Goni, the brigade’s spokesman, made this announcement in Abeokuta on Saturday while Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Aminu, the Brigade Commander, on behalf of the Garrison Commander, Col. Legborsi Nule, turned over the contraband to the anti-drug agency.

He claims that when he was on patrol along the Imeko-Abeokuta Road in Ogun on January 6, the army detained a 25-year-old man named Fatai Bankole for narcotics possession.

Goni quoted Nule as saying, “The army will continue to sustain efforts at collaborating with security agencies to rid the state of crimes and all forms of criminality.”

He reaffirmed the brigade’s commitment to making sure that soldiers always performed their jobs with professionalism and high standards.

After receiving the drugs and the suspect, Mrs Jane Odili, the NDLEA Commandant in Ogun, praised the brigade’s efforts and asked for further cooperation with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.