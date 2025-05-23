Army Generals, Officers Converge On Maiduguri To Fight Insurgency, Kidnapping, Others

Share

Top military commanders were yesterday in Maiduguri for the First 2025 Bi Annual Conference Chief of Army Staff (COAS) conference to review and re-strategise their fight against Boko Haram insurgency banditry, kidnapping and other crimes.

The conference is coming at a time when some parts of the North East, especially in Borno State, is facing renewed Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks and other form of criminalities.

As part of the new strategy, the Chief of Army Staff Lt.Gen.Olufemi Oluyede also unveiled a new Vanquish Armoured Tankers which were handed over to the Theatre Commander North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar.

Each of the tanks,according to an official of the company Ishaku Duwa has Night Goggle Vision, can move for over 80kms on flat tyres, all suspension change and 360° (Degree) protection.

Speaking while declaring Open the conference at the MSA Aliyu Hall, Command Guest House, Maimalari Cantonment, Oluyede said this pivotal gathering will deliver strategic foresight, operational alignment and an insight to where military and community engagements converge.

The COAS said during the three-day deliberation on topical issues, the Nigerian Army under his watch will be to identify areas for improvement and develop practical solutions that will strengthen effectiveness in safeguarding the nation’s peace and security redevelopment.

