October 8, 2025
Army General Named As Madagascar PM To Quell Gen Z Protests

Madagascar’s embattled President Andry Rajoelina has appointed an army general as the new prime minister in a bid to end youth led protests against his rule. He said the nation needed a premier “capable of restoring order and the people’s trust” before naming Gen Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo to the post.

Coming days after the president expressed fears of a coup attempt, the general’s appointment marks a significant militarisation of the government and appears to be an attempt by Rajoelina to secure the army’s backing at a time of heightened tensions, reports the BBC.

The protest movement, known as Gen Z Mada, rejected Gen Zafisambo’s appointment, and gave Rajoelina 48 hours to resign.

The protests began on September 25, triggered by public anger over repeated water and power cuts and have since morphed into wider dissatisfaction over corruption, high unemployment and the cost-of-living crisis.

