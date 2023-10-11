Army General jailed 7 years for stealing $2.1m, N1.65bn

Nigerian Army Special Court-martial in Abuja yesterday found a former Group Managing Director, Nigerian Army Properties Limited, Maj.-Gen. Umar Mohammed, guilty of stealing funds belonging to the organisation. Mohammed was tried on 18 charges bordering on forgery, misappropriation of funds and conspiracy among others. The accused had, however, earlier pleaded not guilty to all the charges pressed against him.

But at the resumed sitting yesterday where the judgment was given, the eight-man panel led by Maj.-Gen. James Myam, stated that the convicted senior military officer was found guilty of 14 out of 18 charges.

Myam stated that count one was brought under section 383(1) of the Criminal Code Act Cap c38 law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and punishable under section 390 (7), adding the charge was also brought pursuant to section 114 of the armed forces Act Cap A20 2004.

The panel explained that the prosecution counsels called 24 witnesses, while the defendant called two witnesses. The panel, thereafter, in its judgement ordered that the convicted senior officer be jailed for five years each for some of the offences while some others carried seven and two years respectively.

While explaining that the sentences would run concurrently, the court also directed that he should refund some funds into the account of NAPL. Myam explained that the sentences were subject to the confirmation of “confirming authority”.

Prior to his sentencing, Mohammed had been in the detention facility of the Nigerian at Mogadishu cantonment, Abuja where he spent over two years. In the same vein, Mohammed was found guilty in counts 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 as well as count 18, which bordered on conduct to prejudice on discipline, forgery and criminal misappropriation of funds respectively.

