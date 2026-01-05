Army Foils Bandits’ Movement, Neutralises 3 In Kogi

Troops of Nigerian Army 12 Brigade, Lokoja, have foiled bandits’ movement in Kogi State, neutralising three suspects and arresting one logistics supplier. The action was disclosed in a statement by the Brigade’s spokesperson, Lt. Hassan Abdullahi, yesterday in Lokoja.

Abdullahi said the coordinated operation occurred last Saturday, Jan. 3, as part of ongoing efforts to curb banditry and kidnapping. He said fighting patrols and ambushes were conducted in Kabba Bunu and Yagba West Local Government Areas of the state.

“Troops ambushed bandits moving toward Agbadu Bunu, neutralising two and recovering arms including an AK-47 rifle and ammunition,” he said.

According to him, the troops acted on credible intelligence on bandits’ movement from the Adankolo general area. “They ran into our ambush and were engaged, forcing them to withdraw with indications of casualties, as blood stains were observed,” Abdullahi said.

He said two bandits were neutralised, while an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, ammunition, a locally fabricated gun and cartridges were recovered. Abdullahi added that troops, working with local vigilantes in Yagba West, engaged bandits around Saminaka Village.

“One bandit was neutralised during the encounter, and an AK-47 rifle with ammunition was recovered,” he said. He also disclosed the arrest of a suspected bandit logistics supplier, identified as Sunday Adedotun. “Items recovered from his settlement included energy drinks, soft drinks, bottled water and harvested farm produce,” Abdullahi said.

He said the suspect is currently in custody and undergoing investigation. Abdullahi stressed that the operations demonstrate sustained pressure on criminals and their support networks.

He said the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Kasim Sidi, commended the troops’ professionalism, courage and swift response to intelligence. The commander assured continued aggressive patrols and operations to deny criminals freedom of action in the state.