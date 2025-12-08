The Nigerian Army has successfully averted a major bandits’ attack on Gatawa village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Sabon Birni Local Government Area in Sokoto’s East Senatorial zone, situated along the borders with Zamfara, Katsina, and the Niger Republic, is one of the areas most severely affected by frequent insurgent attacks.

According to a competent source within the security operatives, military troops encountered a gang of bandits who attacked the village.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the bandits initially opened fire, but the military rapid response team repelled them before they could enter the settlement.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on December 5, 2025, near the corridor along Dan-Kamarawa Village and Gatawa Village.

Four vigilante members sustained injuries during the encounter and are receiving treatment.

The source stated that the action demonstrates the effectiveness of the Nigerian Army operatives in averting major attacks.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Sabon Birni Local Government Area, Alhaji Ayuba Hashimu, and the member representing the area in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Boza, have both denied reports of a mosque attack, describing them as false.

The denial comes after a platform reported that armed bandits stormed a mosque in Sabon Birni, killing the Imam and worshippers, and abducting others. The officials insisted that no such incident occurred.