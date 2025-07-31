Army, DSS Nab High-Profile Gunrunner In Taraba

A high-profile gunrunner has been arrested in Taraba State in a joint operation by troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Bulyami Shuaib from Belango village in Karim Lamido Local Government Area, was apprehended around the Ambassador Roundabout in Wukari during a coordinated security operation.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Umar Muhammad, described Shuaib as a major player in an arms trafficking syndicate operating in the region.

Recovered items include 362 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one round of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, ₦842,100 cash, a black Jing Cheng rubber motorcycle, a Redmi Android phone, an itel phone, two silver rings, and a First Bank ATM card.

“The suspect is currently in custody and is cooperating with security agencies by providing valuable information to support ongoing investigations and future operations,” the statement read.

The Commander of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for the successful operation.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment working in synergy with other security agencies to rid Taraba and its environs of criminal elements threatening the peace and safety of law-abiding citizens.

He also urged residents to support security efforts by providing timely and credible information to help sustain peace and stability across the state.