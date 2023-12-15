Army Donates Relief Items to Widows, Orphanages in Rivers

The Nigeria Army on Wednesday donated relief items and education materials to widows, orphans, and students in communities in Okirika and Oyibo councils in Rivers State. The items donated included bags of rice, bags of garri, cartons of noodles, toiletries, sewing machines, exercise books and writing materials.

Presenting the items, Brig.-Gen. Edet Effiong, the Commander of Garrison, 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, said the gesture was to aid its ongoing “Operation Still Waters in Rivers. He said the donation was borne out of the desire to show love and care to the less privileged and the needy in the society. “The donation of the palliatives started after the inauguration of Operation Still Waters which commenced in October – which the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja directed.

“The distribution is part of decision by the army to consolidate on the existing military/civil relations which is an integral part of activities of Operation Still Water. “So, we are here as part of the non-kinetic approach of the exercise aimed at building cooperation with the host communities for safety of both the state and Niger Delta,” he said. Effiong said the operation was usually inaugurated at the fourth quarter of the year, to clear the state and region of ‘bag eggs’ before, during and after the yuletide.

“We do not only fight (criminals) but also do engage in sound administration and support of our own. “Our responsibility is not limited to kinetic force (warfare) but also comprises non-kinetic (civil/ military relations) exercises. “This exercise allows us to access and relate more closely with civilians, to let them (people) know that we are not always at war but also their friends,” he said.

The commander said the army also decided to present relief items to residents to cushion the current economic hardship, especially during the holiday season. Effiong cautioned secondary school students in the various communities to be disciplined and shun the use of hard drugs and other banned substances that could impact negatively on their future.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the schools visited were Community Secondary School, Ogbogbo, Okirika; Government Girls’ College, Okrima; and Community Secondary School, Umuakpahu, Oyibo.