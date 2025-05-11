Army Detains Soldier In Benue Over Alleged Assault On Food Seller

Share

The Nigerian Army has arrested and detained Private Christopher Emmanuel over the alleged assault of a female food vendor, identified as Dooshima, in Kula community, Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

The incident reportedly occurred after a dispute between the soldier and the food vendor over an unpaid food debt.

The altercation is said to have escalated during a phone call, resulting in the soldier allegedly assaulting the vendor.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations for the 401 Special Forces Brigade, Makurdi, Abdullahi Lawal Osabo, confirmed the incident in a statement, assuring the public that the matter is under investigation.

“Private Christopher Emmanuel is currently in custody, and a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Osabo said in the statement.

He reiterated the Army’s stance on human rights violations, stating, “The Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for human rights abuses and will take appropriate disciplinary action based on the outcome of the investigation.”

The statement further assured the public and the victim that justice would be served, emphasizing the Army’s commitment to upholding discipline and professionalism.

“Operation WHIRL STROKE strongly condemns any form of indiscipline or abuse of human rights by its personnel. Members of the public are encouraged to report such cases to the Army Human Rights Desk rather than resorting to social media,” the statement added.

The Army also emphasized that all complaints against its personnel are taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, and sanctioned where necessary.

Benue-based human and gender rights activist, Ukan Kurugh, has since petitioned the Chief of Defence Staff and the National Human Rights Commission, demanding justice for the victim.

In the petition, dated May 8, 2025, titled “Cruel and Dehumanizing Treatment of a Female Food Vendor (‘Mama Put’ Operator) by Private Emmanuel Christopher in Gwer West, Benue State,” Kurugh described the incident as “brutal” and a “flagrant abuse of military authority.”

Kurugh claimed that Private Emmanuel had eaten food worth N2,400 from the vendor’s eatery located near a temporary military base in Kula, but failed to pay despite multiple reminders.

“When the vendor approached him to request payment, the soldier returned wielding a stick,” Kurugh alleged.

“In a demeaning act, he dropped the naira notes on the ground and ordered her to pick them. When she bent down, he reportedly beat her with the stick, inflicting serious injuries.”

Kurugh further alleged that the soldier justified his actions by claiming that the vendor had been rude and needed to be “taught a lesson.”

He urged the military authorities to ensure a full and impartial investigation, bring the perpetrator to justice, and provide medical and financial support for the victim.

