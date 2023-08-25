Army Destroys Illegal Refinery, 14 Storage Reservoirs, 90,000 Litres Of Diesel

The Nigerian Army has said that its men have destroyed a massive illegal refinery in Delta State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen, Onyema Nwachukwu, also said that the troops of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, destroyed 8 active Ovens used for the illegal refining of stolen crude oil.

He added that the troops also destroyed 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres and 90,000 litres of locally refined diesel.

He stated the Army has commenced an investigation into the matter with a view to apprehending the absconded perpetrators.

He also urged the public to inform the army of any act of sabotage.

Nwachukwu’s statement was posted on Thursday on the army’s handle on X (formerly Twitter),

Nwachukwu said: “On 23 August 2023, troops conducting anti-oil theft operations, responding to actionable intelligence swooped on an illegal oil refinery site in the general area of Ogbokoko and Atu in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“During the operations, troops destroyed 8 active Ovens used for illegal refining of stolen crude oil, 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres, and 90,000 litres of locally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).”

“The oil thieves fled the scene, on sighting the advancement of troops. The Illegal refining site was destroyed in situ in line with the extant guidelines of Operation Delta Safe. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing criminals.

“Members of the public are please implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country.”