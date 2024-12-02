Army Destroys Bandits’ Camps, Recover Ammunition In Taraba

Share

The troops of 6 Brigade, Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have destroyed several bandits’ camps and recovered ammunition in Taraba State.

This is contained in a statement yesterday in Jalingo, signed by Capt. Olubodunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations.

It said the successes were recorded in a series of clearance operations under Commander of the Brigade, Brig. Gen. Kingsley Uwa, across multiple bandit’s hideouts in Taraba.

“The operation code named OP GOLDEN PEACE commenced after extensive confidence building patrols, clearance missions and stakeholder engagements, which proved effective in the northern part of the state.

“The latest phase of the operation began on November 28, in Takum Local Government Area (LGA), focusing on known bandit and terrorist hideouts around Lijam High Ground.”

The statement indicated that during the operations, several bandit camps were destroyed and troops recovered 27 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one AK 47 Magazine, one handheld Baofeng radio and 2 motorcycles.

“To further solidify the safety of residents, troops projected force into the Akume and Ananum areas of Donga LGA on November 30, reinforcing the Brigade’s com -mitment to securing lives and property throughout Taraba State.”

The statement quoted the Commander of the 6 Brigade who commended the troops, urging them to remain vigilant. “Together, we will ensure peace and security across Taraba State and beyond.

“This is our determined effort to ensure a safe and secure environment for the ongoing farm harvest season and the forthcoming yuletide and to ensure that the state does not become a safe haven for criminals,” the commander is quoted as saying.

