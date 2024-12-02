Army Destroys Bandit Camps, Recovers Ammunition In Taraba

Share

Troops have destroyed several bandit camps and recovered ammunition in Taraba State.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by Capt. Olubodunde Oni, act- ing Assistant Director Aof rmy Public Relations.

It said the successes were recorded in a series of clearance operations under commander of the Brigade, Brig. Gen. Kingsley Uwa, across multiple bandit hideouts in Taraba.

The military said: “The operation code-named OP GOLDEN PEACE commenced after extensive confidence-building patrols, clearance missions, and stakeholder engagements, which proved effective in the northern part of the state.

“The latest phase of the operation began on 28 November 2024 in Takum Local Government Area (LGA), focusing on known bandit and terrorist hideouts around Lijam High Ground.”

The statement said during the operations, several bandit camps were destroyed, and troops recovered 27 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one AK-47 magazine, one handheld Baofeng radio and two motorcycles.

Share

Please follow and like us: