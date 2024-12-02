New Telegraph

December 2, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 2, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Army Destroys Bandit…

Army Destroys Bandit Camps, Recovers Ammunition In Taraba

Troops have destroyed several bandit camps and recovered ammunition in Taraba State.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by Capt. Olubodunde Oni, act- ing Assistant Director Aof rmy Public Relations.

It said the successes were recorded in a series of clearance operations under commander of the Brigade, Brig. Gen. Kingsley Uwa, across multiple bandit hideouts in Taraba.

The military said: “The operation code-named OP GOLDEN PEACE commenced after extensive confidence-building patrols, clearance missions, and stakeholder engagements, which proved effective in the northern part of the state.

“The latest phase of the operation began on 28 November 2024 in Takum Local Government Area (LGA), focusing on known bandit and terrorist hideouts around Lijam High Ground.”

The statement said during the operations, several bandit camps were destroyed, and troops recovered 27 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one AK-47 magazine, one handheld Baofeng radio and two motorcycles.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

People Living With HIV/AIDS Beg FG For Medicine Procurement
Read Next

Osun: Ijesa Traditional Rulers Team Up For Progress, Devt Of Ijesaland
Share
Copy Link
×