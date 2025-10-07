Army Destroys 8 Illegal Refineries In Niger Delta

Troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State have deactivated eight artisanal refineries as part of ongoing efforts to curb oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other associated crimes in the Niger Delta region.

The troops also arrested several suspected oil thieves and confiscated over 18,000 litres of stolen crude oil during the operations. According to a statement on Sunday by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, the operations were conducted between 21 September and 5 October, in collaboration with other security agencies.

Danjuma explained that troops dismantled a newly constructed illegal refining site at Joinkrama 4 in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, where several items, including receivers, ovens, drums, and pipes, were destroyed. Over 3,500 litres of stolen crude oil were also recovered.

He added that troops intercepted a red Mercedes-Benz vacuum truck loaded with over 3,200 litres of stolen crude oil along Aba Road in Oyigbo LGA, noting that the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled upon sighting the soldiers.

The statement further disclosed that troops carried out clearance operations along the fringes of the Imo River, where they deactivated another illegal refining site containing three drum pots, two drum receivers, and over 2,000 litres of stolen crude oil stockpiled in sacks. Additional seizures were made in Odogwa (Etche LGA), Obeama Uzomiri Waterside (Oyigbo LGA), and Obiafor Oil Field (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA).