Army Destroys 20 Illegal Refineries, Seizes 90,000 Litres Stolen Oil

Share

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army has said its troops destroyed 20 illegal oil refining sites, recovered 90,000 litres of stolen products, and arrested eight suspects in the Niger Delta.

The Army stated that this feat was achieved during a raid carried out in conjunction with sister security agencies across Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Delta states.

The Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Jonah Danjuma, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday. Lt. Col. Danjuma said the raid was conducted across the four states between December 23 and 29.

Acting on intelligence regarding illegal activities around the Buguma general area in Asari-Toru Local Government Area, troops responded effectively, leading to the discovery of a massive tarpaulin storage reservoir and a wooden boat containing over 37,000 litres of stolen condensates.

Share

Please follow and like us: