Army Destroy Illegal Refinery In Delta

The troops of the Nigerian Army on Thursday destroyed a massive illegal refinery in Delta State, New Telegraph reports.

The Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, August 24, on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the Director, the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army demolished 14 storage reservoirs holding stolen crude oil estimated to contain 200,000 and 90,000 litres each, as well as eight operating ovens used for illegally refining stolen crude oil.

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army destroyed eight active ovens used for refining of stolen crude oil around Ogbokoko and Atu in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta on Wednesday.

The troops also destroyed 14 reservoirs containing an estimated 200,000 litres of stolen pic.twitter.com/BLQJctwUyp — MR-LAI-ILORIN (@iamAhmadOlolu) August 24, 2023



He said the thieves fled the scene, and an investigation has commenced to apprehend the absconded criminals.

Nwachukwu also implored the public to inform the army of any suspected act of sabotage or criminality.

The statement read, “On 23 August 2023, troops conducting anti-oil theft operations, responding to actionable intelligence, swooped on an illegal oil refinery site in the general area of Ogbokoko and Atu in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“During the operations, troops destroyed 8 active Ovens used for illegal refining of stolen crude oil, 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres and 90,000 litres of locally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

READ ALSO:

“The oil thieves fled the scene, on sighting the advancement of troops. The Illegal refining site was destroyed in situ in line with the extant guidelines of Operation Delta Safe. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing criminals.

“Members of the public are please implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country.”