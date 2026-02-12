Army Deploys Special Forces To OPWS, To Bolster Safety In Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba States

The Nigerian Army yesterday said it has deployed the COAS Special Intervention Battalion to the Joint Task Force Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states in a renewed effort to strengthen internal security and stabilise vulnerable communities.

The deployment follows the successful completion of an intensive Special Forces training programme conducted at the Nigerian Army Training Centre, Kontagora. Acting Media Information Officer, HQ JTF OPWS, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, disclosed this in a statement in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Lieutenant Zubairu said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shuaibu, approved the deployment of the newly graduated soldiers to key formations and operational theatres across the country, including OPWS. “Upon arrival in the Joint Operations Area, the troops demonstrated high morale and combat readiness.

They are expected to bring fresh momentum to ongoing efforts aimed at dismantling criminal networks, curbing insecurity and restoring normalcy to communities shattered by banditry, armed violence and other criminal activities.

“The deployment is also intended to safeguard farming communities, protect livelihoods and revive socio-economic activities disrupted by relentless insecurity in the region.” Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE, Major General Moses Gara, while addressing the officers, formally welcomed them to the theatre of operations.

He charged the soldiers to effectively apply the skills, discipline and tactics acquired during their Special Forces training, emphasising that the mission demands professionalism, resilience and total commitment.