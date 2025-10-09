Army Deploys Full Brigade To Rout Kidnappers From Kwara Forests

Nigerian Army headquarters has deployed a full brigade and heavy equipment in different parts of Kwara South, as troops were already milling through communities inward Oke Ode and Babanla, both in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

The operation is also extending to Edu and Patigi to comb through thick forests from which kidnappers have launched cowardly attacks on different communities and abducted people in return for ransom.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who met with President Bola Tinubu on the issue at the weekend, on the sideline of the visit to Jos, commended the President for the support. He also commended the military high-command and allied security forces for the renewed intervention to eliminate all threats to public safety in the state.

In a statement yesterday, the governor said: “We will not spare any resources in support of the military, DSS, police, and other security agencies as they work to strengthen security of lives and properties.”

“We are upbeat that this operation, as part of the Operation Fasan Yanma, will eliminate all of forms of threats in affected areas in Kwara South and Kwara North. “I thank the President and the security agencies for the efforts so far. As I said a few days ago, we just need to double our efforts to save the people.”