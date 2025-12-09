Army Denies Killing Of Women During Adamawa Communal Clashes

The 23 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army in Yola has dismissed online reports claiming that women protesters were killed by soldiers during communal clashes in Lamurde Local Government Area, Adamawa State.

In a statement on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Captain Olusegun Abidoye, described the reports as “baseless, entirely misleading, and an attempt to smear the image of the Brigade and its Commander.”

Capt. Abidoye clarified that neither the Brigade Commander nor his escorts were present at the scene. At the time of the alleged incident, the Commander was attending the Chief of Army Staff’s weekly operational briefing virtually.

The statement explained that combined forces from the 23 Brigade, Nigerian Police Force, NSCDC, and DSS responded to clashes between the Bachama and Chobo communities in Tingno, Rigange, Tito, Waduku, and Lamurde, which began around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

During the operations, troops engaged armed militia members suspected to be aligned with the Chobo community. In the ensuing exchange, three gunmen were neutralized, while others fled. A subsequent search along the militia’s withdrawal route led to the discovery of five additional armed men and a motorcycle.

Capt. Abidoye noted that while troops were moving to secure the Lamurde Local Government Secretariat, women blocked the road to prevent passage. Armed individuals allegedly aligned with the Bachama community fired indiscriminately, but soldiers cleared the path without harming any women and successfully secured the Secretariat.

Two women later brought to the Local Government Lodge were claimed by community members to have been killed by troops. However, the Army stated that the fatalities were caused by mishandling of weapons by local militias, not by military personnel.

The Brigade expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and reaffirmed its commitment to its constitutional duties, urging the public to disregard the “malicious” reports, which it said aimed to create unnecessary tension.

According to reports by New Telegraph, the clashes were reportedly linked to unresolved land disputes and longstanding ethnic tensions between the two communities.