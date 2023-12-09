Army Denies Involvement In Land Ownership Tussle In Edo

The 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army in Benin City, Edo State, on Saturday, denied involvement in any land ownership tussle in the state, saying no amount of blackmail will deter its personnel from routing out criminal elements in the state.

Capt. Yemi Sokoya, Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, said this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Benin

Sokoya said the statement became imperative against the backdrop of a story of alleged meddling of the Brigade personnel in a land leadership tussle trending In social media.

He denied the story by one Aigbogo Emmanuel alleging personnel of the Brigade as interfering in land and leadership tussles in the Obagie-Nevbuosa community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo.

” In the video, Emmanuel is heard making some frivolous allegations that the 4 Brigade Nigerian Army is taking sides with some persons involved in leadership tussles in Ikpoba-Okha LGA.

“He also alleged that the 4 Brigade Nigerian Army are colluding with criminals in the community.

“He alleged that the General Officer Commanding 2 Division was given 20 million Naira by some persons to deploy soldiers in the Obagie-Nevbuosa community.”

Sokoya, who denied the allegations, said they were not just misleading and frivolous but were capable of causing distractions in the ongoing military operations within the state.

He, however, noted that the only military operations that remained conspicuous in the state and within the mentioned community, were the ongoing operations STILL Water 3.

“It may be recalled that the Nigerian Army approved and flagged off different military operations in the country to provide adequate security before, during and after the yuletide season.

“One such operation is exercise Still Waters III which is currently ongoing in Edo State.

“The Exercise was flagged off by Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki on Nov.9, 2023, at the Exercise STILL WATER III Step-Up Headquarters in Okoroma community in Ikpoba-Okha LGA of the state. “

The Brigade spokesperson said the Ikpoba-Okha general area was chosen as the step-up headquarters because of the prevalence of kidnapping activities, cultism and ritual killings in the general area.

” Since the operations started; 4 Brigade troops have maintained an offensive posture and conducted raids on criminal hideouts, arrested dissidents and recovered arms and ammunition.

“Notably, on Oct. 18, based on credible information, our troops responded swiftly to a distress call of a suspected kidnap victim at Obagie-Novbuosa community; 2 kidnap suspects were arrested.

“On citing our troops one of the suspects opened fire on the Commander of the operation – luckily the bullet could not penetrate due to a fragmental jacket worn by the officer.

“During the encounter, troops rescued a kidnap victim; Miss Blessing Uwenze aged 22 years; a native of Aniri Local Government Area of Enugu residing at Obagie community.

“Among numerous items recovered by troops include; 2 X Tata/Strom magnum pump action gun, 4 X live catridges, charms,1 X Rizzler, 3 X lighters and the sum of Three Hundred Naira only. “

He explained that “The suspects were subsequently handed over to the Edo Police Command.

“It is instructive to note that; the presence of 4 Brigade troops at Obagie-Novebuosa is a result of the ongoing exercise Still Water III to rout out the criminal elements in the general area and the state at large not because of any leadership tussle.

” It should also be noted that troops are deployed in aid of the civil authorities as stipulated by section 217(c) of the 1999 constitution.

“The troops of the 4 Brigade Nigerian Army are professionals and will continue to remain apolitical in their operations and interaction with the populace.

“The 4 Brigade Nigerian Army has kept these criminal elements out of business hence the reason for the unsubstantiated allegations of leadership tussle meddling.