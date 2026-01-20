Army Debunks Threats Of Mutiny Over Salaries, Allowances

The Nigerian Army has debunked an online publication alleging that soldiers are threatening mutiny over salaries and allowances, describing the report as false, misleading and deliberately sensational, designed to undermine public confidence and national security.

The acting director Army Public Relations (ADAPR), Colonel Appolonia Anele, said in a release that, “At no time has there been any threat of mutiny within the Nigerian Army.

Mutiny is a grave offence under military law and alien to the ethos, discipline and professionalism of Nigerian Army personnel, who remain loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.”

She said that, “The report relied solely on anonymous, unverifiable claims circulated through non-official channels. Such narratives do not represent the views, conduct or disposition of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, who are trained to channel grievances through established military procedures rather than public platforms.

“It is important to clarify that promotion increments are only one component of military remuneration and should not be misrepresented as total earnings.

“Military pay comprises consolidated salaries, rank-based allowances, operational allowances, field and hardship allowances and other entitlements that vary by deployment, qualification and responsibilities.

“The Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria and relevant government authorities, continues to implement structured welfare reforms, including periodic salary reviews, enhanced operational allowances, improved accommodation, medical care, and insurance packages for troops and their families.”

She added, “The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on assumption of duty has initiated positive engagements with the appropriate authority on troops welfare.

“The Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has consistently demonstrated commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces, particularly in the face of evolving security challenges.