Army Debunks Report On COAS Visit To P’Harcourt

The Nigerian Army has dismissed as false and misleading a report alleging that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, raised alarm over rising pipeline vandalism during his recent visit to Port Harcourt.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Army said the report published by Sahara Reporters under the headline “Nigerian Army Chief Raises Alarm over Rising Pipeline Vandalism in Niger Delta” was a gross misrepresentation of facts and should be disregarded.

According to the Army, the COAS did not at any time express concern or raise alarm over alleged increases in pipeline vandalism during his visit to the Headquarters of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt Barracks.

“For the record, the COAS, while addressing troops on Friday, January 9, 2025, emphasised the importance of protecting critical national infrastructure, noting that effective performance of this responsibility would positively impact Nigeria’s economy,” the statement said.

During his interaction with officers and soldiers, the Army Chief urged personnel to remain disciplined, committed, and dedicated to their mandate, while assuring them that their welfare remained a top priority under his command philosophy.

The COAS also announced immediate approvals to address welfare challenges raised by commanders, including the construction of additional accommodation, renovation of existing quarters, and completion of ongoing projects within the barracks.

“These interventions will go a long way in mitigating accommodation challenges,” he said, adding that issues relating to the quality of education for soldiers’ children were also being addressed.

Speaking to journalists during the visit, Lieutenant General Shaibu explained that the tour was part of his routine operational assessments across Army formations to evaluate combat readiness, interact with troops, and identify challenges requiring urgent attention.

“I have looked at some of the challenges raised; some were addressed immediately, while others will be addressed once we return to Abuja,” he said.

The Army further noted that security indicators in the Niger Delta region showed commendable progress in combating oil theft and pipeline vandalism, leading to sustained oil and gas exploration activities that support national economic growth.

Colonel Anele cautioned media organisations against what she described as attempts to distort narratives for adversarial purposes, urging journalists to verify facts before publication.

“The COAS did not raise alarm over rising cases of pipeline vandalism as reported. Such claims are inaccurate and undermine the positive security efforts currently yielding results across the region,” the statement added.

The Army also called on members of the public to disregard the misleading report and encouraged residents of the Niger Delta to continue providing credible intelligence to security agencies to help curb economic sabotage.