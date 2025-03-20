Army Debunks Invading EKEDC Facility In Badagry

Share

The Nigerian Army’s 81 Division has denied claims that soldiers invaded an Eko Electric Distribution Company (EKEDC), substation in Badagry following a misunderstanding in Topo Barracks.

Spokesman for the Division, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, denied the allegations in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos.

Ayeni said the claim was made during an interview aired by Arise Television with the Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Nigeria Electricity Distributors on Tuesday.

He stated the report did not reflect the true events and appeared designed to mislead the public. “During the Arise TV interview, the repeatedly aired footage depicted an entirely different incident.

The soldiers shown were not personnel of the Nigerian Army,” Ayeni noted. He added that the footage created a misleading narrative suggesting a hostile confrontation between the Nigerian Army and EKEDC.

Ayeni explained that Badagry, including Topo Barracks, had suffered a power outage for over one month before the incident.

“In spite of this, residents of Badagry, including those in the barracks, endured the blackout while receiving repeated assurances from EKEDC,” he stated.

Power supply was restored on Friday, March 14, at approximately 12.30 a.m. However, a power surge followed the restoration, causing a fire outbreak in the barracks at an EKEDC-managed facility.

Ayeni said the fire caused panic, and soldiers on duty immediately worked with EKEDC staff to manage the situation.

