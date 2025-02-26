New Telegraph

February 26, 2025
Army Debunks Introducing Automatic Promotion For Select Officers

The Nigerian Army yesterday dismissed claims that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.- Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, had introduced automatic promotion for soldiers who have served in their current ranks for five years or more.

In a statement, the Director of Army Public Relations Major Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu described the claims as misleading and baseless, saying it was a deliberate misinformation calculated to mislead personnel as well as members of the public.

He explained that promotion in the army was a structured, merit-based exercise governed by clearly defined statutory regulations and provisions, adding that it is neither arbitrary nor subject to social media speculations.

According to him, the conditions for elevation in rank are meticulously outlined in the Nigerian Army Administrative Policies and Procedures (Revised 2023), and the Armed Forces of Nigeria Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service for Soldiers, Ratings and Airmen (2024).

