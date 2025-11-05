Army Debunks Fake Claims On Rescue Operation Photos In Kogi

The Nigerian Army has dismissed social media reports alleging that photographs released from a recent rescue operation in Kogi State were old and unrelated to the incident.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army described the viral claim as false and misleading, stressing that the images were authentic and taken during the operation conducted on 2 November 2025 by troops from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Oguma.

The operation, which took place at Achigili Forest in Kogi State, led to the rescue of two kidnapped victims and the recovery of ransom money from the abductors.

“The attached photographs contain verifiable geolocation data confirming that they were taken at the precise coordinates of the forest area where the operation occurred,”

said Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade.

He noted that all media materials released by the Nigerian Army undergo strict verification and approval procedures to ensure authenticity and transparency.

According to Abdullahi, the false narrative being circulated online is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to discredit the Army’s efforts in safeguarding lives and property across Kogi State.

“Such misinformation only seeks to embolden criminal elements and undermine public trust. We urge members of the public to disregard these baseless claims and continue to support the Army and other security agencies with credible information,”

he added.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, integrity, and accountability in all its operations and public communications, emphasizing that its troops remain resolute in maintaining peace and security within the state and beyond.