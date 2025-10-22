Army Debunks Claim Of Killing Civilian Inside Ojo Military Cantonment

The 81 Division Nigerian Army has taken note of a disturbing incident circulating on social media, claiming that gunmen shot and killed a civilian, identified as Rilwan Adekunle, inside a market within the Ojo Military Cantonment.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya said in a release that, “The incident did not occur within the Ojo Military Cantonment. “We received a distress call on Oc- tober 18 about a shooting incident at a junction near the Mammy Market abattoir gate.

“Investigations reveal that the incident was a result of suspected cult related activities, which tragically led to the loss of life. “Our own standby team responded promptly, and upon arrival, the victim was rushed to the Ojo Cantonment Medical Centre, being the closest medical facility, as the perpetrators had fled the scene.

“The victim was pronounced dead by the medical team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased.

“We, however, appeal to the public and members of the press to always verify information with relevant authorities before disseminating it to prevent the spread of misinformation.”