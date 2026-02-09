Army Debunks Alleged Protests In Kaduna Communities

The Headquarters, 1 Division/Sector 1, Operation Fansan Yamma, has debunked reports alleging protests by residents of some communities in Kaduna State over displacement of villages and closure of schools.

The denial is contained in a statement issued, by Lt.-Col. Shu’aib Umar, acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division Nigerian Army yesterday in Kaduna.

He described the report, circulated by an online platform as false, malicious and capable of undermining ongoing security operations in the state.

He said the troops of the Nigerian Army, working alongside other security agencies were intensifying efforts to sustain peace and stability across Kaduna State and its environs.

Umar said security challenges exist globally and that Nigeria was not immune, stressing that there had been no protest in any of the communities mentioned in the report.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, residents of the affected villages are going about their lawful activities without fear, as troops of Sector 1, Operation Fansan Yamma, are fully deployed and conducting routine patrols and other operational activities.”