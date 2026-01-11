Army, C’River Govt Honour Fallen Heroes

The Commander of 13 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Patrick Alimikhena, has described the annual Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day as a solemn occasion for Nigerians to reflect on the sacrifices of fallen heroes.

Speaking at a church service in Calabar on Sunday, Brig. Gen. Alimikhena, delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufeni Oluyede, said the event honors the courage, selflessness, and dedication of men and women of the Armed Forces and other security agencies who paid the ultimate price in defending Nigeria.

“There is no greater love than for a person to lay down his life for others,” he quoted John 15:13, emphasizing that the sacrifices of deceased service personnel are deeply etched in the nation’s history, in the hearts of their families, and in the communities they protected.

The Commander also paid tribute to widows, widowers, children, and families of fallen soldiers, praying for divine comfort and strength. He further prayed for serving personnel across various theatres of operation, asking for protection, wisdom, and strength, and invoked Psalm 127:1, highlighting the necessity of divine guidance for national security.

On his part, Cross River State Governor, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, through the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, urged Nigerians, particularly members of the Armed Forces, to remain steadfast and hopeful in the country’s future.

Governor Otu described Nigeria as a nation that citizens can truly call their own and expressed confidence that despite current security challenges, the Armed Forces will continue to overcome adversity. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to collaboration with the military, police, and paramilitary agencies to sustain peace in Cross River State.

“When our administration assumed office, the state faced criminality and social vices. Through synergy with security agencies, Cross River State is now one of the most peaceful states in the country,” he noted.

The Governor commended the Armed Forces for their support in achieving improved security and emphasized the state government’s continued concern for personnel welfare, including improvements within barracks and security formations. He also offered prayers and encouragement to the families of fallen heroes, assuring them of government support and divine comfort.

As part of the commemoration, Governor Otu announced a donation of Ten Million Naira to support the remembrance activities.