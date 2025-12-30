Army Confirms US-Led Airstrikes Neutralised Sokoto Terror Camps

The Nigerian Army has confirmed a significant operational success following a US-led airstrike on Lakurawa terrorist hideouts in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A credible Army Headquarters source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, that the action formed part of ongoing operations in the 8 Division/ Sector 2 Area of Responsibility under Operation Fansan Yamma.

He said the troops of Combat Intelligence Battalion VII, acting on credible intelligence about terrorist movements along the Kaurau axis, coordinated with US AFRICOM forces to target camps in the Bauni Forest, near Waria and Alkassim villages, on Dec. 25. The source said that follow-up patrols on Dec.

26 confirmed extensive destruction of terrorist positions, significantly degrading their operational capability. “In a related operation, soldiers of 1 Brigade, Combat Team 12, deployed at Forward Operating Base Jabo in Kebbi State, recovered debris believed to be from unmanned aerial devices and missile components in Kajiji Town, Tambuwal LGA.

“Preliminary assessments by the Army’s Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (EME) team identified some as fuel boosters from Tomahawk missiles, each weighing about 300 kilograms and capable of penetrating soft ground up to two metres.

“The Nigerian Army assured the public that investigations are ongoing to safely recover remaining missile components and urged citizens to report any suspicious objects to security agencies.

“The army reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining pressure on terrorist groups while safeguarding lives and property across northern Nigeria,” he said.