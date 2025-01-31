Army Confirms Soldier’s Death In Lagos As Car Rams Into Route

Share

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has confirmed the death of a soldier with others severely injured after a private vehicle crashed into troops participating in a Bi-Annual Route March near Myhoung Barracks, Yaba, Lagos, on Friday, January 31, 2025.

In an official statement made available to newsmen, the Army disclosed that the routine training exercise was part of efforts to enhance operational readiness among troops in Lagos State.

Despite prior public announcements about the march, a reckless driver lost control and ran into the soldiers, leading to the tragic incident.

The Army confirmed that the deceased soldier’s remains have been deposited at the mortuary, while the injured personnel are receiving treatment at the 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Yaba.

The 81 Division Military Police, in collaboration with other security agencies, has commenced a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Reacting to the tragedy, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and urged the public to remain calm as investigations unfold.

Reaffirming the Army’s commitment to training and operational preparedness, Major General Mijinyawa assured that the incident would not deter the Division from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and property.

