Army Confirms Explosion At Ilese Barracks, Ijebu Ode

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that a minor explosion and subsequent fire outbreak occurred at Ilese Barracks, Ijebu-Ode.

Army spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, said in the release that, “in the early hours of Thursday (August 14, 2025), a localised explosion occurred within one of the storage buildings of the 42 Engineers Brigade Counter Improvised Explosive Device Squadron, leading to a limited fire outbreak.”

She said that “a swift intervention by troops of the 12 Field Engineer Regiment, working closely with the Ijebu-Ode Fire Service, ensured that the fire was quickly contained.

She added: “No lives were lost, and no injuries were sustained. The structural damage was confined to the affected building and some stored materials. A detailed assessment is currently underway to determine the extent of material loss.

“We urge residents of Ilese and the adjoining communities to remain calm and go about their normal activities. The Nigerian Army, in collaboration with relevant agencies, has commenced a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the incident and to prevent a recurrence.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all its personnel as well as the members of neighbouring communities.”