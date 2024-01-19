Army Commences Application For Direct Short Service Course

The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of the online application for the Direct Short Service Commission course from 19 January 2024 to 23 February 2024.

The Army made this announcement in a post on its verified X page where it also informed interested applicants that the application is free.

According to the statement, the application period will close on February 23 and eligible individuals were encouraged to visit their recruitment portal.

It added that applications are invited from eligible Nigerians for commission into the Nigerian Army (NA) as Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) officers.

READ ALSO:

However, it stated that only active military personnel who have been sponsored to attend civil institutions by any of the Nigerian Armed Forces’ services would be taken into account.

Part of the post says, “This is to inform the general public that the online application for Direct Short Service Commission Course 28/2024 has commenced.

“All applications must be submitted online not later than 23 February 2024. Visit recruitment.army.mil.ng. Application Is Free”.