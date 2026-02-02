Army Commander Calls For Vigilance At NAAS 2025 WASA

The Nigerian Army Armour School (NAAS) hosted the 2025 West African Social Activities (WASA) last Saturday, bringing together the Headquarters Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, NAAS, and 211 Demonstration Battalion.

Major General Umar B. Abubakar urged troops not to “rest on their oars,” emphasising that national security hinges on discipline and vigilance in 2026. He praised the sacrifices of personnel who remain on front lines while many celebrate at home.

The event featured cultural displays, tug-of-war, awards for outstanding soldiers, and a bonfire. Governor Bala Mohammed, represented by his SSA on Security Sulaiman Jibrin, lauded the Army’s peacekeeping role in Bauchi State and called for stronger interagency cooperation.