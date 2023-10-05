Army Commander Allegedly Locks Up Officer For Exposing Poor Feeding Of Soldiers

The Commanding Officer of the 154 Taskforce Battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Northeast region, Lt. Col. A. A. Buba has reportedly detained Corporal Sunday Okediran over allegations related to the inadequate feeding of soldiers.

New Telegraphed gathered that Corporal Okediran was allegedly detained because he was believed to have revealed the subpar food conditions faced by army personnel, even though the funding allocated for their meals had been increased.

On Monday, it was reported that some soldiers of the 154 Taskforce Battalion deployed to fight terrorists in the Northeast region lamented that despite an increment of money earmarked for their feeding allowance, they were being fed poorly cooked rice.

According to one of the soldiers affected by this situation, the Battalion in Ngamdu, under the command of Lt. Col. A. A. Buba, provided them with only bread and tea for breakfast on Mondays and Thursdays, rice for dinner, and white rice with stew for Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, “but concussion rice for the remaining weekdays.”

In response to these allegations, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS emphasized that the well-being of troops under his command is a top priority and is of utmost importance.

But on Thursday, it was gathered from the platform that Lt. Col. Buba, on Wednesday morning, ordered that Corporal Okediran be locked up.

A source told the platform that the soldier had been locked up in the guard room since Wednesday morning for allegedly being the whistle-blower behind the exposure of how soldiers are poorly fed by the Commanding Officer.

The source said, “I have it on good authority that one Corporal Sunday Okediran has been locked up on the orders of the Commander, Lt. Col. A. A. Buba after he was accused of being the whistle-blower exposing how soldiers are poorly fed.

“He has been locked up in the guard room since yesterday (Wednesday) morning.”