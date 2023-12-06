Army Clears 2055 Ordnances From Site Of Ikeja Cantonment Bomb Blast

…Police certify site safe in accordance with UNMAS standard

Nigerian Army on Tuesday said that it has successfully cleared the 2055 remnants of unexploded ordnance from the site of the 2002 Ikeja cantonment bomb incident in Lagos.

Speaking at the end of ‘Exercise Clean Sweep’ in Lagos on Wednesday, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, said the site is now safe and secure for immediate productive development.

Lagbaja, who was represented by the Commander Corps of Engineers, Majar General Philip Eromosele, said before now, the contaminated site has been a no-go area for inhabitants of the cantonment and its environs as the unexploded explosive ordnance therein posed a grave safety and security threat.

He said that Exercise Clean Sweep allowed the Army to clear the remnants of the unexploded ordnances from the site of the 28 January 2002 Ikeja Cantonment bomb blast.

Lagbaja said: “Exercise Clean Sweep witnessed the deployment of some of the most sophisticated Explosive Ordnance Disposal technologies and techniques available today in the market, which include ground penetrating radar detection systems, drone-propagated chemical clearance of vegetation, as well as remote-controlled Explosive Ordnance Disposal robots.

Additionally, the best Nigerian Army personnel in Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Ammunition Technical Experts from Nigerian Army Engineers and the Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps were also employed.

“The efficient mobilization of these men and equipment resulted in the timely search/recovery and disposal of 2,055 Unexploded Explosive Ordnance of various calibers from the contaminated site. The blast’s epicenter, measuring 155,275 Square Meters, is now safe and secured for immediate productive development.”

Lagbaja praised the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal and State Fire Services, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National and State Emergency Management Authorities, and the media for their assistance and support in achieving the success.

On his part, the acting director of the Engineering Search and Disposal Directorate of the Nigerian Army, Colonel A.O. Kazeem, said the Exercise Clean Sweep was meticulously conducted in four distinct phases, namely mobilization, vegetation clearance, Unexploded Ordnance search and recovery, and demobilization.

Kazeem said each phase was executed with precision and utmost professionalism, demonstrating the exceptional capabilities of our personnel. He said: “During the Unexploded Ordnance search and recovery phase, we employed state-of-the-art equipment such as Husky CIED Vehicles and Vallon Dual Sensor Handheld Mine detectors.

“This sophisticated equipment enabled us to systematically locate and recover a total of 2,055 Unexploded Ordnances from the site. I am pleased to inform you that not a single Unexploded Ordnance was deliberately or accidentally detonated at the clearance site.

“Furthermore, I am delighted to report that there were no accidents throughout the exercise, which is a testament to the high level of competence and discipline displayed by our personnel during the exercise.”

Likewise, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) – Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) of the Nigerian Police Force, has certified the site of the bomb blast safe for the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to make use of. The Commander of the Nigeria Police EOD-CBRN, Awodele Jude, presented a certificate of safety to the Army at the event.

The certificate reads: “This is to certify that the Nigerian Army Engineers have professionally carried out the clearance (search, identification, recovery, and disposal) of unexploded ordnance at the site of the 2002 unintended detonation of ammunition dump in Ikeja Cantonment. The site is hereby categorized as ‘A’ safe in accordance with the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) standard.”