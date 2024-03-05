Army Chief Warns Troops Against Human Right Violation

Maj.-Gen. Nosakhare Ugboh, the Nigerian Army’s Chief of Civil Military Affairs, has admonished soldiers against violating civilian rights.

Ugboh gave this warning on Tuesday while speaking at a human rights training for troops of the 33 Artillery Brigade in Bauchi State, saying the world has changed and it is no longer acceptable for “soldiers in uniforms to do and undo”.

According to him, anyone who joined the army with the intention of victimizing civilians should abandon the concept because they would face consequences.

He added that the warning was intended to inform the soldiers about their role in society and how to conduct themselves professionally.

“For some of you who are old soldiers, there was a time when being a soldier in uniform was an open license to do and undo, those days are gone and you can only look back to them with nostalgia.

“For the younger soldiers, some of you may have joined the army for the sole purpose of having the power to load it over citizens not in uniform.

“Whatever may have been your idea about what it means to be a soldier, this workshop would help you to better understand your proper place and conduct in relation to the larger society,” he added.

READ ALSO:

He further added, the workshop is one of the Chief of Army Staff’s initiatives to turn the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, well-equipped, and highly motivated force.

He went on to say that proper conduct by Nigerian soldiers within the greater society was required to ensure the success of military operations.

Ubgoh noted that contacts between soldiers and people were unavoidable, thus personnel must conduct themselves professionally.

Brigadier-General Emmanuel Egbe, Brigade Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade, stated in his welcome address that the course will remind all attendees of their roles when interacting with the civilian population.

Egbe asked the attendees to listen carefully, participate actively in the session, and ask questions to clarify their understanding.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the workshop’s theme is ‘The Proper Conduct of Nigerian Soldiers within the greater society’.