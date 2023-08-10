Army Chief Restates Commitment To End Insecurity In S’East

…As NSCDC laments locals’ non-cooperation

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja on Thursday assured that the insecurity ravaging the southeast region will soon be a thing of the past.

He gave the assurance at a meeting with the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the killings, kidnappings and banditry in the Isikwuato and Umunochi local government areas of Abia State.

He said the threat of kidnapping remains a potent security threat, especially in the two local government areas stating that in the month of July this year, the region recorded cases of kidnapping and attacks by criminals suspected to be elements of the proscribed people of Biafra (IPOB).

Represented by the deputy Director of Operations, Army headquarters, Brigadier General Gabriel Olufemi Esho, the CoS assured that all security agencies are working round the clock to address the insecurity in the region.

He said ”The House of Representatives through its letter dated 3rd August 2023 requested the Nigeria Army to submit a memorandum to the ad-hoc committee to interface with relevant security agencies and stakeholders in respect of incessant attacks by kidnappers, assassinations and banditry and other criminal elements in and around these two local government areas.

“Recently, efforts of the Nigerian Army through its Division in conjunction with other security agencies has diminished the threat of kidnapping”, he stated.

He however assured the committee that all efforts will be made to bring the perpetrators to book and restore peace in the region.

Also speaking, the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abubakar Audi said part of the challenge the security agencies face in tackling insecurity in the region is lack of cooperation from members of the community where the acts are been carried out.

Represented by the Assistant Commandant General, Philip Ayuba, the NSCDC boss said “I want to state that we are out in synergy with other security agencies and have been able to look around and found out that there is a very good number of the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

“We found that in that environment, almost everybody has a weapon and there is the wilful disposition of many communities to purchase locally made arms and there is lack of cooperation by the community when we are trying to get information from them”, he complained.

In his opening address, the chairman of the committee, Hon Obinna Aguocha said “Challenges are not mere statistics or headlines; they are real-life manifestations that affect the lives of our people, disrupt the functioning of institutions, and impede the growth of the affected region”.

He lamented that criminal activities including banditry, kidnapping, assassinations, communal clashes and threats to life have shaken the very foundation of the society, adding that as leaders and stakeholders, it is incumbent upon them to come together to find sustainable solutions.

“We gather here today not just as representatives of various organisations and institutions, but as concerned citizens united by a common goal to interface with the relevant security agencies to reduce kidnapping, assassinations and banditry in and around Isiukwuato and Umunnochi local government area of Abia state, the restoration of safety, harmony, and progress in those cherished communities.

“Our commitment to addressing this crisis is evident in our presence here today. We recognise that insecurity cannot be combated by one entity alone; it requires a collective, multi-faceted approach that encompasses the perspectives and expertise of law enforcement agencies, community leaders, policymakers, scholars, and citizens.

“This committee hearing provides us with the opportunity to harness these diverse perspectives and channel them into a coherent, action-oriented strategy”