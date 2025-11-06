Army Chief Pays Operational Visit To Operation Hadin Kai

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Wahidi Shuabu, on Thursday paid a maiden operational visit to the Headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Maiduguri, Borno State, to assess the ongoing counter-insurgency operations and boost the morale of troops at the frontline.

On arrival, the Army Chief went into a closed-door strategic meeting with principal officers from the Army Headquarters and the Theatre Command, which lasted for over four hours.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, Lt. Gen. Shuabu said his visit was aimed at appreciating the troops for their dedication and sacrifices in securing the region.

“I want to first thank you for your felicitations and for appreciating our cordial working relationship. I have been here for a long time and I’m aware of the challenges. My coming here is, first and foremost, to appreciate the troops for what they have been doing and how far they have gone in securing our areas of operation,” he said.

The Army Chief reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining and improving the “soldier-first” policy introduced by his predecessor, ensuring timely welfare and benefits for personnel and their families.

“We will uphold the soldier-first concept and improve on it. Soldiers will get what is due to them on time, and we will also extend such welfare to their families at home while they serve their fatherland,” he stated.

Lt. Gen. Shuabu also emphasized fairness, justice, and merit in command appointments across formations to strengthen the Army’s operational effectiveness.

“We will ensure the right people are placed in the right positions and that every soldier gets what is due to him. Morale is key to fighting power, and we must do what is best for our troops,” he noted.

On welfare, he assured that all approved allowances and entitlements, including ration cost allowances, would be promptly paid to sustain troop motivation.

“We will continue to drive welfare policies that improve soldiers’ living conditions and ensure timely payment of allowances. The welfare of our troops remains a top priority,” he said.

During the two-day visit, the COAS is expected to visit the military hospital to interact with wounded personnel, pay a courtesy call on the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi, and inspect troop deployments in Bama Local Government Area.