Army Chief Hails Military Deployment To Restore Democracy In Benin

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has commended the officers and men of the 81 division Nigerian Army (NA), for their immediate response to quel the insurrection in the Republic of Benin.

He commended the officers and men during his two days maiden visit to the 81 division Nigerian Army, commissioning development Projects within the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR), Lagos and Ogun states.

He said, “I want to commend all the officers and men of this division for the rapid response that led to your deployment to restore democracy in the Republic of Benin, that is the hallmark of soldiering.

“Immediately the instruction was given, the officers mobilised and ensured that the task was carried out effectively. So I say congratulations to all of you. That is the spirit.

“Listen to your officers, they will lead you well, follow the instructions and have at the back of your mind the soldier creed and the core values of the Nigerian Army.

Once you stay on that route, you will never go wrong. Remain disciplined, remain focused . “It is my responsibility to see you and appreciate you for all you have been doing to keep Lagos and Ogun States safe, so that economic activities can thrive and people can go about their normal activities.