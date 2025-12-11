Army Chief Decorates Anele As Colonel

…reaffirms public trust as enabler for military operations

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has decorated the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, with the rank of Colonel in recognition of her steadfast dedication and exemplary service to the Nigerian Army.

The Acting Staff Officers 1 Information and Publicity, Head- quarters Directorate of Army Public Relations, Major Akinola Ajibola, said in a release that, “COAS commended Colonel Anele’s professionalism and unwavering commitment, charging the Directorate of Army Public Relations to sustain its efforts in projecting the Nigerian Army’s image responsibly and credibly.”

Shaibu, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Major General Bamidele Alabi, said, “The COAS underscored the indispensable role of public trust in the success of military operations.

“He urged the Directorate of Army Public Relations to strengthen transparent, account- able and timely communication on the activities of the Nigerian Army, stressing that effective strategic communication remains vital in bolstering national confidence in the Armed Forces.

“The Army Chief further tasked the Acting Director to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and loyalty, while mentoring her subordinates to enhance the overall effectiveness and capacity of the Directorate.”

Colonel Anele expressed profound gratitude to Almighty God, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and the COAS for their visionary leadership, purposeful guidance and mentorship, which she described as instrumental to her career advancement.