Army Chief Charges New Recruits On Loyalty, Discipline

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu (NAM), has charged 3,439 newly trained recruits of the Nigerian Army to uphold the highest standards of loyalty, discipline, and professionalism as they formally join the service.

“The recruits, who are members of the 89 Regular Intake of the Nigerian Army, have completed six months of intensive training at Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, and were presented during a Passing Out Parade today, marking their official induction into the Army,” said Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele.

According to Colonel Anele, the COAS described the recruits’ achievement as “a testament to your dedication and perseverance,” showcasing the skills, discipline, and esprit de corps instilled in them over the course of their training.

Lieutenant General Shaibu stated, “Your successful training reflects hard work, dedication, and discipline.

You have been moulded to meet the highest standards of soldiering and are now entrusted with the sacred duty of safeguarding the territorial integrity of our nation.

I do not doubt that you will rise to the challenges ahead and serve with honour, courage, and professionalism.” The COAS emphasized the significance of the additional manpower in strengthening national security, noting that the Nigerian Army continues to confront emerging domestic and transnational threats.