Army Capable Of Tackling Complex Security Challenges –COAS

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, says the Nigerian Army has all it takes to tackle complex security challenges currently facing the nation.

The COAS said this while declaring open the maiden Senior Command and leadership seminar yesterday in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar was organised by the Army 4 Special Forces, Doma. The COAS, represented by Maj.-Gen. Abubakar SadiqNdalolo, the Chief of Training, Army Headquarters, said that the seminar would equip senior army officers with the necessary skills towards combating contemporary security challenges.

The COAS, who thanked troops for their sacrifices and efforts in maintaining peace and security in the nation, promised to prioritise their welfare.

He particularly promised regular training for troops to enhance their capabilities in the ongoing fight against insecurity in the nation.

He said: “This seminar is a platform designed to equip the participants with the necessary skills towards upholding and protecting the image of the army amidst the increasing complex security environment.

“The theme of the seminar, ‘Enhancing Operational Level Command and Leadership within a Joint Environment’, is significant in tackling the current insecurity in the country.

“The contemporary security environment is characterised by asymmetric threats, including insurgency, banditry, farmers-herders clashes, kidnapping, militancy and terroism across the borders of many nations.

“The Nigerian army must be prepared to confront these challenges headlong, using innovative tactics and strategies to defeat those causing havoc in the country.”

The COAS, who commended the troops for the successes recorded in recent past, promised to provide modern equipment that would enable them sustain the feats.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

