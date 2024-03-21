Army Begins Weapon Handling Test In Gombe

The Nigerian Army’s 301 Artillery Regiment General Support, Gombe State, has revealed that it will begin a weapon handling test in the Malete Liji Area of Yamaltu – Deba Local Government Area, Gombe State, from Monday, March 25 to Thursday, 28th March 2024, at 6:00 am daily.

The regiment known as The Vulcans, assured locals that the sound of firearms during the training would not frighten them in a press release issued by Captain Mazinho Attah, Assistant Director of Army Public Relations.

The drill is designed to improve the officer’s proficiency with weapons, according to Attah.

The regiment’s last range classification exercise took place in August 2023, therefore this will be its first in 2024, according to the announcement.

The statement partly read: “In line with the Nigerian Army Training Directive for the Year 2024, the 301 Artillery Regiment (General Support), Gombe will conduct its first scheduled Range Classification Exercise from Monday 25 Thursday 28 March 2024 at 301 Artillery (General Support) Small Arms Range in Malete Liji Area, Yamaltu – Deba Local Government Area, Gombe State by 0600hrs daily.

“The aim is to improve the weapon handling capacity of its personnel.

“As a precautionary measure, residents in the Malete – Liji. Range areas are kindly urged not to panic on hearing sounds of weapons fired and to equally keep off the area within the stated period.”