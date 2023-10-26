Army Begins Trial Of 26 Soldiers In Enugu

The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, yesterday, began the trial of 25 soldiers and an officer for various of- fences. The personnel facing the trial are drawn from various formations within the division, whose area of responsibility covers the South East and Cross River State.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major General Hassan Dada, who inaugurated the military court, said court martial is one of the vehicles used by the military to instil discipline in its personnel.

According to him, the accused remain innocent until proven otherwise after going through the court martial and given a fair hearing. He said the process was instituted pursuant to the Nigerian Armed Forces Act.

He said depending on the finding of the court, the defendants would either be free or punished. The GOC said: “This court-martial will be guided by the principle of natural justice and fair hearing as encapsulated in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and other extant laws and procedures related to your trial.

“The court is free from any external influences and we will ensure adequate time and facilities to ensure you defend yourselves.” He urged the defence counsel to avoid unnecessary adjournments which would make the cases drag.

The court martial has Col. Usman Ahmad as President leading 10 members. It also has a Judge Advocate, Capt. S.A. Sadiq, to advise the panel.