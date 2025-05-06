Army Barracks’ Metering: FG Generates N769.1m In 8 Months

Share

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has said that the Federal Government has generated N769.1 million in revenue between August 2024 and April 2025 through the mass metering of military barracks.

This was contained in a statement by Adelabu’s media aide, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, which was made available to journalists. He noted that despite some challenges, the initiative had made some progress and commended.

Adelabu said: “Despite challenges, the project has generated N769.1 million in revenue between August 2024 and April 2025, underscoring its operational success.”

The minister quoted the Nigerian Army as having lauded the Federal Government and De-Haryor Global Services for significant strides in the ongoing nationwide mass metering initiative across military barracks, aimed at enhancing power supply and optimising energy consumption management.

Recall that the project, directed by the Federal Government to improve electricity accountability in barracks, was inaugurated by Adelabu in March 2024 at the Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, in a letter to De-Haryor Global Services, the project contractor, according to the statement, praised the progress of Phase One. He noted “improved hours of power supply” and positive impacts on energy management in beneficiary barracks.

Oluyede, in the letter signed by Maj. Gen. A.A. Fadayiro, highlighted the near-completion of Phase One, which covers installations in Lagos (Ikeja),Enugu (Abakpa), Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, and select Abuja barracks.

According to the statement, authorities urged the contractor to expedite work on subsequent phases. It added that Chief Executive Officer, De-Haryor, Engr. Ashade Olatunbosun acknowledged initial financial hurdles, citing delayed fund disbursements that slowed early mobilisation.

It stated that he, however, reported “considerable momentum,” with thousands of smart meters now installed to boost transparency, billing accuracy, and energy efficiency.

Oluyede attributed this to the Army’s “strong satisfaction” with execution quality, which has sparked discussions to expand metering to additional military facilities.

He said: “This marks a milestone in modernising Nigeria’s energy infrastructure, particularly within public institutions,” he stated, reaffirming commitment to partnerships that drive sustainable growth and accountability.”

“The initiative reflects broader efforts to resolve power deficits in critical sectors while fostering fiscal discipline through advanced metering solutions,” the statement concluded.

