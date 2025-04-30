Army Barracks’ Mass Metering: FG Generates N769.1m In 8 Months

Share

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Wednesday said that the federal government has generated ₦769.1 million in revenue between August 2024 and April 2025 through the mass metering of military Barracks.

This was contained in a statement by Adelabu’s media aide Bolaji Tunji, which was made available to journalists.

He noted that despite some challenges, the initiative has made some progress and has been commended.

Adelabu said, “Despite challenges, the project has generated ₦769.1 million in revenue between August 2024 and April 2025, underscoring its operational success. “

The minister quoted the Nigerian Army as having lauded the Federal Government and De-Haryor Global Services for significant strides in the ongoing nationwide mass metering initiative across military barracks, aimed at enhancing power supply and optimizing energy consumption management.

Recall that the project, directed by the Federal Government to improve electricity accountability in barracks, was inaugurated by Adelabu in March 2024 at the Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede in a letter to De-Haryor Global Services, the project contractor, according to the statement, praised the progress of Phase One. He noted “improved hours of power supply” and positive impacts on energy management in beneficiary barracks.

Oluyede, in the letter signed by Maj. Gen. A.A. Fadayiro, highlighted the near-completion of Phase One, which covers installations in Lagos (Ikeja),Enugu (Abakpa), Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, and select Abuja barracks.

According to the statement, authorities urged the contractor to expedite work on subsequent phases.

It added that Chief Executive Officer, De-Haryor, Engr. Ashade Olatunbosun acknowledged initial financial hurdles, citing delayed fund disbursements that slowed early mobilization.

It stated that he, however, reported “considerable momentum,” with thousands of smart meters now installed to boost transparency, billing accuracy, and energy efficiency.

Oluyede attributed this to the Army’s “strong satisfaction” with execution quality, which has sparked discussions to expand metering to additional military facilities.

He said: “This marks a milestone in modernizing Nigeria’s energy infrastructure, particularly within public institutions,” he stated, reaffirming commitment to partnerships that drive sustainable growth and accountability.”

“The initiative reflects broader efforts to resolve power deficits in critical sectors while fostering fiscal discipline through advanced metering solutions,” the statement concluded.

Adelabu, had in March 2024 during the flagoff of the metering exercise at the headquarters of the 9th brigade of the Nigerian army, Ikeja Military Cantonment, said the federal government had released N12.7 billion to provide meters in army barracks across the country.

According to a statement by Tunji, the minister said the amount was from the N40 billion earmarked for the mass metering project.

The minister said the Ikeja cantonment is the first phase of the exercise, which would last for six weeks before the second phase begins.

He said: “Mass metering in army formations nationwide will enable us to know what is being consumed on a monthly basis in order to ensure appropriate billings and ease collections.

“The overall intention is to eliminate and make estimated billing a thing of the past.The current exercise is part of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda to ensure regular supply of electricity to army formations nationwide.

“This is one of Mr. President’s objectives as contained in the renewed hope agenda to ensure that electricity supply to the armed forces is prioritised and they do not suffer, especially in the enjoyment of public utilities.”

Share