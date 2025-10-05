Army: Bandits Didn’t Overrun Troops In Kwara

The Nigerian Army has dismissed as false an online report claiming that bandits invaded its troops’ location in Obanla, Kwara State, carting away six General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs) and over 30,000 rounds of ammunition.

In a statement signed on Sunday by the Deputy Director, 2 Division (NA), Lt-Col. Polycarp Okoye, the Army described the report as “false and misleading,” urging the public to disregard it.

The statement clarified that troops of 148 Battalion (Rear), who are conducting clearance operations across Kogi and Kwara States, have continued to record significant operational successes.

“In a recent engagement, the troops mounted a strong blocking position along the Kwara–Ekiti border axis, where they neutralized two armed bandits and recovered two brand-new AK-47 rifles,” the statement said.

“At no time were Army positions overrun, nor was any cache of weapons or ammunition lost to criminal elements, as mischievously reported by the online platform. The publication is a fabrication designed to mislead the public and undermine the morale of gallant troops diligently working to restore peace and stability in the region.”

The Army emphasized its commitment to maintaining dominance within the Kwara–Kogi general area to deny criminal elements freedom of action. It also called on members of the public to ignore the false report and continue supporting military operations with credible information.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates its readiness to sustain the tempo of operations until all criminal networks in Kogi, Kwara, and adjoining states are dismantled,” the statement added.